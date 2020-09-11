1/
Donald Maloney
1961 - 2020
{ "" }
Donald Maloney

VALPARAISO, IN - Donald Maloney, 59 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was born June 19, 1961 in Jackson County, Michigan to Beverly (Knowles) Maloney. Don graduated from the Police Academy on September 29, 1995. He made his career as a Police Officer at various departments throughout Northwest Indiana, including: Valparaiso University, Porter County Sheriff's Department, Porter Police Department, Beverly Shores Police Department, and finally the Chesterton Police Department, where he worked for over 24 years, earning the rank of Lieutenant, before retiring earlier this year. He was a member of the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police, and a true civil servant. Don's dedication to his work as a Police Officer defined him. He will be remembered for his dry sense of humor and his witty one-liners. Don was a loving and devoted father to his treasured daughter, and his light will continue to shine brightly through her.

He is survived by his daughter, Morgan (Jake Sturgill) Maloney of Kouts; mother, Beverly Maloney of Crown Point; sisters: Stella Maloney, Kathleen DeWitt; special niece, Linda DeWitt and her children: Ava, Lily, and Caleb; niece, Brittany Maloney; his beloved cat, Patches; and many close friends and co-workers.

A visitation will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Police Service beginning at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Chesterton Police Department Gift Fund in Don's name.



Published in The Times on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
SEP
14
Service
07:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
