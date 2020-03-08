Donald Mathew Pasko, USN, Ret.

GARY, IN - Donald Mathew Pasko, USN, Ret., of Gary, passed away January 2, 2019. He was born December 17, 1953, the second son of Charles and Mary Pasko. Don grew up in the Miller section of Gary, and had the great misfortune to have lived literally across the street from both his grade school, Marquette Elementary, and his secondary High School, William A. Wirt, in which he was a 1971 graduate. This forced him to walk to and from school every day, both ways, in the snow uphill, twice a day, as he always returned home for lunch. Don attended Indiana University in Bloomington, in the early 1970's, before joining the U.S. Army, subsequently transferring to the Navy for 17 years.

Don was a man of action, commitment, dedication, loyalty, and few vocalized words.

As a Weapons Officer, he was responsible for arming aircraft on five different United States Navy aircraft carriers through several tours in theaters of combat. Don received many citations and was most proud of receiving the Navy Commendation Medal for action aboard the USS Constellation. Post Military, Don embarked on an academic career, obtaining academic and professional certificates from Indiana University and the University of Chicago.

At age 65, he wrote and defended a Thesis discussing Cicero's Defense of Caelius and graduated with a Master's Degree from Valparaiso University, Valparaiso, IN. Don had been accepted into the University of Chicago Graduate School of Literature, to begin work on another Master's, when he passed away. He belonged to the Miller Chapter of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and .

He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Mary Pasko. He is survived by his brother James. A Memorial Visitation for Don will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Please celebrate a man whose Spartan life was noble and heroic: bring your own grog.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation, , or the Autism Science Foundation. Burial for Don will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA., on April 3, 2020. www.burnsfuneral.com