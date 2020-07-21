1/1
Donald P. Thornton
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
Donald P. Thornton

VALPARAISO, IN -

Donald P. Thornton, 80 of Valparaiso, passed away July 18, 2020. He was born January 15, 1940 in Hammond, the son of Truman and Crystle (Cory) Thornton. He married Shirley Knight, who survives.

Surviving is his daughter Monica (Eugene) Russell, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren brother Dr. Robert (Mary) Thornton.

He is preceded in death by his parents, son Adam Blaine Thornton, brother Ralph Pohlplatz and sister Bonnie Jean Pohlplatz. He was a retired Minister of Central Christian Church in Valparaiso. He attended Minnesota Bible College.

Services will be on Wednesday July 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be from Noon till time of services at Cross Pointe Christian Church on US Hwy 6, Valparaiso, IN. Minster Tim Wanless will officiate. Memorial to IDES International Disaster Emergency Services in Noblesville, IN. or the Youth Ministry of Cross Pointe Christian Church. Family requests masks at services. www.bartholomewnewhard.com



Published in The Times on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Cross Pointe Christian Church
JUL
22
Service
02:00 PM
Cross Pointe Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso
102 E. Monroe St.
Valparaiso, IN 46383
219-462-4102
July 21, 2020
July 20, 2020
Don was one of the greatest Pastor's and Evangelist. He was always reaching out to everyone everywhere he went. He is the reason I came to Central Christian Church. He taught me so much about God and His word. I always enjoyed our conversations we had and he had quite a sense of humor. I was so blessed our paths crossed in this life.
Yvonne St Yves
Friend
