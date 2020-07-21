Donald P. Thornton

VALPARAISO, IN -

Donald P. Thornton, 80 of Valparaiso, passed away July 18, 2020. He was born January 15, 1940 in Hammond, the son of Truman and Crystle (Cory) Thornton. He married Shirley Knight, who survives.

Surviving is his daughter Monica (Eugene) Russell, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren brother Dr. Robert (Mary) Thornton.

He is preceded in death by his parents, son Adam Blaine Thornton, brother Ralph Pohlplatz and sister Bonnie Jean Pohlplatz. He was a retired Minister of Central Christian Church in Valparaiso. He attended Minnesota Bible College.

Services will be on Wednesday July 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be from Noon till time of services at Cross Pointe Christian Church on US Hwy 6, Valparaiso, IN. Minster Tim Wanless will officiate. Memorial to IDES International Disaster Emergency Services in Noblesville, IN. or the Youth Ministry of Cross Pointe Christian Church. Family requests masks at services. www.bartholomewnewhard.com