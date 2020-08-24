1/1
Donald Paul (Shutoski) Shuton
Donald Paul Shuton (Shutoski)

SUN CITY, AZ - Donald Paul Shuton (Shutoski) passed quietly on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at his home in Sun City, AZ, after a brave battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born in Chicago on November 16, 1932, the child of Ignatius and Pauline (Kempa) Shutoski. He met his wife and best friend of 67 years, Jacqueline (Carlson), at Thornton Fractional High School in Calument City, IL, where they both graduated in 1950. They married at St. Victor's Church on Valentine's Day, 1953. Together they brought four children into the world.

After business college, he became a designer and financial advisor with Bell & Carver Home Builders in Calumet City. He later constructed an office building and apartments on Burnham Avenue, where he conducted his own real estate and appraisal business for over 30 years. He served terms as Calumet City's Building Commissioner and president of the Lions Club, of which he was a life member. He lso was a member of the Sun City Elks.

Don and Jackie built a home in South Holland in 1967. Don's favorite place was their second home on Mercer Lake, in Minocqua, Wisconsin, where he loved golfing and fishing for musky. In 1998, Don and Jackie retired and began dividing their time between Minocqua and Sun City, AZ. They also traveled extensively throughout the US and Europe.

Don is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; daughters, Dawn (Charles) Armstrong, Diane Leo, and Dana (Paul) Norden; seven grand-children, and three great grand-children.

Don is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, in-laws, and his dear son David Edward.



Published in The Times on Aug. 24, 2020.
