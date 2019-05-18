Donald R. Griffith

PORTAGE, IN - Donald R. Griffith, age 82, of Portage, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso. He was born in Gary, IN on May 27, 1936 to the late Raymond and Margaret (nee Binkley) Griffith. He retired after 39 years of employment from US Steel.

Donald is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Phyllis (nee Wiggins) Griffith; children, William (Barbara) Griffith, Tamera (Raymond) Kowalczyk, Robert (Kelly) Griffith; grandchildren, Michael (Lindsay) Griffith, Adam, Danielle, Steven (Sandra) Kowalczyk, Madison, Mackenzie Griffith; great grandchildren, Evan, Kiara, Kaleb; sister, Etta Jean Halstead; sister in law, Linda Griffith; and special family friend, Kirk (Crystal) Wring.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Mildred Drotar, Alberta Ply, Russell Griffith; and his parents.

A funeral Service for Donald will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bob Burton officiating at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave. Portage, IN 46368. He will be laid to rest at McCool Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will take place Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL. For more information, please call 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.