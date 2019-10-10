Donald R. Hershberger

NOBLESVILLE, IN - Donald R. Hershberger, 83 of Noblesville, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019. Don was born July 16,1936 in Rensselaer, IN to the late Donald R. Holly and Dorothy Eshleman. He worked as an Electrician for over 45 years in the Steel Industry in Northwest Indiana & for Purdue Northwest, where Don retired a second time at age 65.

He loved being around his family and friends and living life to its fullest. Donald embraced life by enjoying mastering hobbies that would incorporate friends/family. Through his life span he was a trumpet player, hunter, fisherman, auto race car enthusiast, ham radio operator, and photographer. His mastery and high intellect made his skill set in demand at work and gave him notice in his hobbies. He was first chair in CHS band, sharp shooter at hunting (winning many thanksgiving awards), contacted over 300 countries as licensed ham radio operator, and not only took pictures, but developed his own.

Don's devotion to Janet, his wife of 63 years, proved to be his greatest source of pride. Together they enjoyed raising kids and playing with grandkids. Together, Don and Janet, loved watching their children and grandchildren grow in independence and mastery as life's tools. Don is survived by his wife, Janet; children, Mitchell Hershberger and Donna Hall; six grandchildren, Melissa Mayhew, Mindy Anastasia, Melanie Gigowski, Joshua Stolarz, Meagan Lawson, Brittany Fleetwood; two step-grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at FLANNER BUCHANAN-HAMILTON MEMORIAL PARK, where family and friends are invited to gather from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Service.