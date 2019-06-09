Donald R. Meunier

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Donald R. Meunier, 79, of Schererville, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Doris; three children, David (Mari-Terese) Meunier, Denise (Mark) Goress, and Darlene (Paul) Van Eekeren; ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild, and numerous additional loving family members and friends. Donald was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard and Dennis Meunier.

Donald was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church in Dyer, IN.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr, Dyer, Indiana 46311. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM at the church, immediately following visitation; Rev. Charles Niblick, officiating. Final interment with Military Honors will be held at 2:30 PM at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W Hoff Rd, Elwood, IL 60421.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Donald's honor to the St. Maria Goretti Community Outreach Program would be appreciated. (219) 865-5481.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling 219-838-0800 or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com.