Donald R. Meunier (1939 - 2019)
Guest Book
Service Information
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8941 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN
46322
(219)-838-0800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Maria Goretti Church
500 Northgate Dr.
Dyer, IN
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Maria Goretti Church
500 Northgate Dr.
Dyer, IN
Interment
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
2:30 PM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
20953 W. Hoff Rd.
Elwood, IN
Obituary
Donald R. Meunier

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Donald R. Meunier, 79, of Schererville, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Doris; three children, David (Mari-Terese) Meunier, Denise (Mark) Goress, and Darlene (Paul) Van Eekeren; ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild, and numerous additional loving family members and friends. Donald was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard and Dennis Meunier.

Donald was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church in Dyer, IN.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr, Dyer, Indiana 46311. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM at the church, immediately following visitation; Rev. Charles Niblick, officiating. Final interment with Military Honors will be held at 2:30 PM at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W Hoff Rd, Elwood, IL 60421.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Donald's honor to the St. Maria Goretti Community Outreach Program would be appreciated. (219) 865-5481.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling 219-838-0800 or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com.


Published in The Times on June 9, 2019
