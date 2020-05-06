Donald R. Shireman WANATAH, IN - Donald R. Shireman, 77 of Wanatah, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born February 3, 1943 in LaCrosse to the late Lloyd and Pearl (Rosenbaum) Shireman. Don graduated from Wanatah High School in 1961, and made his career as a Shipping Clerk with Merit Steel in Kouts. He was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Wanatah, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. Don will be remembered for his easy going personality, and his good sense of humor. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, who will be deeply missed. On August 3, 1963 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Wanatah, Don married Judy Rauen, who survives, along with their children: Stephanie (Thomas) Ewing of Middlebury, Kevin Shireman of Kouts, Kathy (Troy) Carson of Goshen, Tim (Deb) Shireman of Hanna; grandchildren: Drew and Eric Burgess, Payton and Kyle Carson, Tyler and Bradley Shireman; and a half brother, Richard Goodwin of Massachusetts. A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 15496 S. 900 W., Wanatah. The visitation will be conducted in a rolling entry manner, to allow social distancing. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM, Rev. Joel S. Zipay officiating. A private burial will follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church. WANATAH FUNERAL CHAPEL is handling arrangements.



