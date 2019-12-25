Donald R. Wetzel

WESTVILLE, IN -

Donald R. Wetzel, of Westville, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019. He was born January 31, 1932 in Trivandrum Travancore, India to Louis and Madeline (Schmiege) Wetzel.

Donald is survived by his children Jason of Wanatah, Jennifer of LaPorte, Jared of Rensselaer, and Doyle of Columbus, Ohio, eight grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and his brother Stanley of Snohomish, Washington. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, Real Services in LaPorte, a U.S. Army veteran where he was a corporal, a math teacher at various schools, and was an industrial engineer at Bethlehem Steel. After retiring, he was a foreman for Laborers for Christ.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon on Friday, December 27, 2019 at NEWHARD FUNERAL HOME in Westville with graveside services to follow at Westville Cemetery. Rev. Steve Driver will officiate and military honors will be provided.