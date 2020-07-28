1/1
Donald "Don" Radulovich
Donald "Don" Radulovich

HOBART, IN - Donald "Don" Radulovich, age 88, of Hobart, passed away July 15, 2020. He was a graduate of Hobart High School. Don served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He attended Purdue University and retired from US Steel-Gary Works. Don had a passion for airplanes, classic automobiles, and foreign mystery movies. He will be greatly missed.

Don was preceded in death by his parents Peter and Eva Radulovich; son Don Radulovich; sister Dorothy Piver. He is survived by his daughter Teri Radulovich of Hobart; sister Angela Toman of Hobart; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Don were private. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements.

www.burnsfuneral.com




Published in The Times on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-1117
