Donald Richard Stam

Donald Richard Stam was called home to the Lord on August 28, 2020. He was 92 years old. Don is survived by his wife, Darlene L. Stam (Siegers), with whom he shared 70 years of marriage.

Together they have three children: Debbie Baldwin (Terry), Denise DeBoer (John) and Donald R. Stam, II (Susan). He also leaves behind seven grandsons and two granddaughters, 23 great grandchildren, his brother, James M. Stam (Marjorie) and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Theresa (Beigel) Stam, one grandson, Joshua DeBoer, along with several more nieces and nephews.

Don was a retiree of Illinois Bell Telephone Company with 35 years of service. He was a member of the Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church of Valparaiso, IN and a former member of the Lions Club in Chicago Heights, IL. Don was active in his church and participated in several community functions over the years. Don served in the Army Air Corp and was a veteran of WWII. He was grateful for his family and expressed his love for them in many ways.

A private memorial service will be held. Entombment will take place at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. Sunset Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 1901 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, Indiana 46383 in memory of Donald Richard Stam. Please send condolences family at

