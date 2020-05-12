Donald Ridge
1958 - 2020
Donald Ridge VALPARAISO, IN - Donald Ridge, age 61, of Valparaiso, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born on September 27, 1958 in Valparaiso, IN to Hughie and Doris (Coursel) Ridge. Don is survived by his loving wife, Kelly (Wilson) Ridge; beloved children, Nicole (Jason) Willer and Travis Ridge; granddaughters, Mia Willer and Mylee Willer; brothers, Robert (Shirley) Ridge, Mark (Susan) Ridge and Kenneth (Jill) Ridge, sister, Mary Lashinis and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hughie and Doris Ridge and brother, Daniel Ridge. Don worked as a roofer for RMI in Chicago, IL. He was loved by many, he enjoyed joking around with his family and friends. He loved working on cars and was an avid Nascar Fan. He also had a great time going to the casinos in his spare time. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. The family will hold private services at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Chesterton, IN. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.


Published in The Times on May 12, 2020.
