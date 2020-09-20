1/1
Donald Rigot
GRIFFITH, IN - Donald Rigot, 85, of Griffith, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020. He is survived by his loving children: Barbara Norrick, Jeffery Rigot, Wendy Jones, 12 beloved grandchildren, eight beloved great grandchildren, loving sisters: Deanna (Dean) Baker, Linda (David) Myers, special friend Marlene Nelson, many additional loving family and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Meriland, children: Melody, Gail, Wendy Susan, and son-in-law Billy Norrick.

Visitation will be Monday, September 21, 2020 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd. (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Donald was retired from Inland Steel after 40 years of service where he worked at the #3 Coal Strip. He was a member of the Inland Steel 25 years club, the Indiana Harbor Masonic Lodge, and Order of the Eastern Star Indiana Harbor. In lieu of flowers donations to the Shriners Children's Hospital in Donald's memory would be preferred.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling 219-838-0800 or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com.




Published in The Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Funeral services provided by
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8941 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN 46322
(219) 838-0800
