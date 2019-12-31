Donald Robert Johnson

BAYTOWN, TX - Donald Robert Johnson, 59, of Baytown, TX, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. He was born on June 2, 1960 in Chicago, IL to William and Dorothy Johnson. Although raised in Chicago, he was proud to call Texas home for almost 40 years.

He was a hard worker and retired from Chevron Phillips after 36 years. Don loved listening to music while grilling, working on cars and fishing. Above all he was a family man who loved spending time with his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Don is preceded in death by his parents, William and Dorothy Johnson; father-in-law, Edwin Hedstrom; mother-in-law, Joanne Hedstrom; and aunt, Deloris Johnson.

He is survived by wife of thirty-eight years, Lisa Johnson; daughter, Erin Stripling and husband Robert; son, Bryan Johnson and wife Brittany; son, Donald Johnson and wife Ariel; son, Andrew Johnson and wife Morgan; grandchildren, Matthew Stripling, Kyle Stripling and Carter Johnson; brother, David W. Johnson and wife Diane; brother-in-law, David Hedstrom and wife Kathy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at STERLING WHITE FUNERAL HOME. A Celebration of Don's Life will be held at 10:00am on Friday, January 3, 2020, also at Sterling White Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a . Arrangements have been entrusted to Sterling White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd., Highlands, TX 77562.