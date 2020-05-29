I am so fortunate to have known Don for decades. He was my brother Val's close friend. Many great memories over the years and we were all so glad when he met Lucy! We had so many great times playing music trivia games, having adult beverages, and just having a blast. My parents, brothers, and sister all loved Don. He was so sincere and kind to all of us. When Don, Val, Bill, Morey, and Mickey started playing as Rewind around Highland and the area it was so much fun! Don had a great voice and he was just cool.

Our sincere condolences to Lucy, Dave, Doug, and the Devich family.

Monie, Val, Nancy, Christy, Vince and entire Martinez Family



Monica

Friend