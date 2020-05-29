Donald T. Devich
Donald T. Devich HIGHLAND, IN - Donald T. Devich, age 67, of Highland, passed away on Saturday May 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife Lucy Devich; daughters Deanna (Patrick) McDonald and Andreyea Stack; grandchildren Azalya, Kaylee, Aedan and Lucia; brothers Dave (Lynn) Devich and Doug (Joyce) Devich; mother-in-law Katherine Summers; sister-in-law Susan Barker; brothers-in-law David and Michael Guerrero; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Dorothy Devich. As per his wishes Don will be cremated. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday May 30, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave., Highland, IN. Don was lead singer and guitarist of the band "Rewind". www.fagenmiller.com

Published in The Times on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
2828 Highway Avenue
Highland, IN 46322
(219) 838-4824
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 28, 2020
I am so fortunate to have known Don for decades. He was my brother Val's close friend. Many great memories over the years and we were all so glad when he met Lucy! We had so many great times playing music trivia games, having adult beverages, and just having a blast. My parents, brothers, and sister all loved Don. He was so sincere and kind to all of us. When Don, Val, Bill, Morey, and Mickey started playing as Rewind around Highland and the area it was so much fun! Don had a great voice and he was just cool.
Our sincere condolences to Lucy, Dave, Doug, and the Devich family.
Monie, Val, Nancy, Christy, Vince and entire Martinez Family
Monica
Friend
