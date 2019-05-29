Donald Victor Asch

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Donald Victor Asch, age 92, passed away peacefully at home Sunday May 26, 2019. He is survived by his son, Jim (Norma) Asch; daughters: Sandi Reno, Maria Loveless and Donna (Mike) Mundo; daughter-in-law, Pam Ward; grandchildren: Brian Joe (Lisa) Ward, Ed (Sandy) Cormican, Mike (Katie) Ward, Michelle (Tim) Lindstrom, Don (Danille) Reno, Tim Reno, Jennifer (Tony) LaMartino and Dennis Pete; many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; brother, Vic (Late Kay) Asch of New Buffalo, MI; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Don is preceded in death by his wife, Julie; son, Butch Ward; grandson, Rick Cormican; and dog, Mayla.

Friends may greet the family on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL. Interment to follow at German Methodist Cemetery.

Donald was born October 19, 1926 To Homer and Mary (Sebens) Asch of New Buffalo, MI. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He attended Indiana University. He was retired from CSX (formerly B & O) Railroad with 47 years of service. He was a 32nd degree Mason with East Chicago Lodge 595 since 1948. Don married Julia Breckenridge October 22, 1956. Don with his sons was very active with Cedar Lake Little League and Babe Ruth for many years. A member of American Legion Post 261, he was a past Commander and Finance Officer. Don was chosen to serve a term as Chef de Gare (Commander) of La Societe des Quarante Hommes et Huit Chevaux-Voiture 470 (The Society of Forty Men and Eight Horses. An independent, invitation only, honor society of American veterans and service members). He was an AARP volunteer, preparing income taxes for seniors. Don loved sports. He was a life-long dedicated Cubs fan. For his 90th birthday the Cubs won the 2016 World Series Championship!! He was also an IU basketball fan. Don enjoyed music, traveling, being outdoors and hosting gatherings with family and friends with great food and drinks. He was a great man who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. www.burdanfuneralhome.com