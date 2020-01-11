Donald W. Shults

Service Information
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
2828 Highway Avenue
Highland, IN
46322
(219)-838-4824
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
2828 Highway Avenue
Highland, IN 46322
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
2828 Highway Avenue
Highland, IN 46322
View Map
Obituary
Donald W. Shults

HIGHLAND, IN - Donald W. Shults, age 74, of Highland, passed away, Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife Joyce; children Peter J. Wacks, Michael and Danielle (Kyle Wilson) Swienconek, and Jennifer (Mike) Elsheribie; grandchildren Mercedes, Katelyn, Jacob, Jasmine, Lyla, and Mya; brothers J.D., Dennis, and Danny (Barb) Shults.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Avenue in Highland on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be on Monday at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m., with burial to follow at Concordia Cemetery in Hammond.

Don was a Veteran of the US Army and was a member of the American Legion. He was an Accredited Service Officer through the VA, dedicating his life to helping veterans. Donations to the Veterans Life Changing Services would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com
Published in The Times on Jan. 11, 2020
