Donald W. Shults

HIGHLAND, IN - Donald W. Shults, age 74, of Highland, passed away, Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife Joyce; children Peter J. Wacks, Michael and Danielle (Kyle Wilson) Swienconek, and Jennifer (Mike) Elsheribie; grandchildren Mercedes, Katelyn, Jacob, Jasmine, Lyla, and Mya; brothers J.D., Dennis, and Danny (Barb) Shults.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Avenue in Highland on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be on Monday at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m., with burial to follow at Concordia Cemetery in Hammond.

Don was a Veteran of the US Army and was a member of the American Legion. He was an Accredited Service Officer through the VA, dedicating his life to helping veterans. Donations to the Veterans Life Changing Services would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com