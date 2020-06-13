Donald W. "Donny" Walters
Donald (Donny) W. Walters

WANATAH, IN-Donald (Donny) W. Walters, age 68, passed away suddenly June 11, 2020. He is survived by spouse, Eileen, sons: Chad Nykiel, DJ and Daniel Walters, daughter, Lisa Walters and step daughter, Jasmine Medina. Six grandchildren, brothers: Chuck (Patti), Robert (Rhonda), Ron (Annette), and sister, Mary Walters. He is preceded in death by his parents, Chuck and Fern Walters, and grandson, Jonathon.

Donny is a proud graduate of Boone Grove High School where he participated in sports and perfected his ability to make friends wherever he was. Donny enjoyed golf, White Sox, beer, Sunday mornings at Beautiful Lake Eliza, spending time with family and friends. His presence will be deeply missed at Rudy's Barbecue where he worked and socialized.

The family will be hosting a breakfast at Suzie's Cafe, Sunday from 7-10am. Seating is limited, but friends can feel free to stop in, share a story and enjoy Donny's favorite breakfast.

No flowers or donations please. Feel free to do something nice for someone with a smile on your face. Arrangements entrusted to Crown Cremation.



Published in The Times on Jun. 13, 2020.
June 12, 2020
Safe journey, Donny. It was a pleasure to have known you and experience the joy with which you tackled this life. And now you're off to whatever is beyond that big Indiana sky. Whatever you find there, I have no doubt that you will embrace it with good humor and grace. You will be missed by me in this life.
Kathleen Tatarek-VanPeursem
Friend
June 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Donny was such a wonderful, caring, kind and funny man! He will be missed greatly! Thanks for being part of our lives!
Pam and Family
Friend
June 12, 2020
The Les Kiser family would like send our condolences to Donny's family. Donny was always fun to be around, always had a smile. I will miss his friendship and our golf games.
Les KISER
Friend
