Donald "Don" W. Wisler, Sr.

HIGHLAND, IN - Donald "Don" W. Wisler Sr. age 85, of Highland, formerly of East Chicago, IN, was called by the Lord on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Donald is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Pamela (nee Constantine); six children, Deborah (Richard) Yannuzzi, Donald W. Jr., Pamela D. Wisler, Cynthia (Gary) Tacker, Robert "Bobby" (Kimberly) Wisler, and Scott (Colette) Wisler; fifteen dear grandchildren, Monica (David), Brian (Hollie), Randall, Amanda (Tommy), Andrew, Alyssa, Justin, Ethan, Landon, Nicholas (Christina), Tabitha, Nicole (Cory) Craig, Jeremiah; sixteen great grandchildren; sister, Sharon (late, Jack) Yelinich; many nephews and nieces; special cousins, Rodney (late, Karon) and Keith (Cynthia) Matasovsky; and precious pets, "Kutch", "Jimbo" and "Paco". He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Kathryn Wisler; sister, Yvonne Wisler; two brothers, John (late, Marlene) and Robert Wisler.

Donald was a 1954 East Chicago Washington High School graduate. Don was a proud United States Marines and Army Veteran. He retired from LTV Steel with over 40 years of service. He also worked at St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Hammond and helped run the Bingo for the Greek Men's Club "AHEPA" at the Hall. Don enjoyed building sets for Main Square Theatre in Highland, IN. He was an avid Blackhawks, Notre Dame and Bears fan. Don was a loving husband, dedicated father and grandfather that will be dearly missed by all who knew him. In addition to flowers, donations can be made to Toys for Tots.

A visitation will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2:00–8:00 PM at SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN 46375. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM directly at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9009 Kennedy Ave., Highland, IN 46322 with Pastor Eric Kleinschmidt officiating. Donald will lie in state at the Church from 9:30 AM until time of service and be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com