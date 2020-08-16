Donald William Baranowski

June 25, 1955 - August 1, 2020.

CHANDLER, AZ - Donald William Baranowski passed away on August 1, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, author, ball player, racer, engine builder.

He is survived by his wife, Kristi Baranowski and his son, Donnie Baranowski. He loved his Brothers: Randy, Jerry and Chris along with all his sisters-in-law: Anne, Shauna and Parey; all his nieces and nephews.

He loved his father-in-law, Joe Daubert (AZ); Kara and Evan Richman; Carlyln Hartshorn; Jim and Michelle Daubert (MO); Tony and Diana (WV).

In loving memory of Don, May his memory be eternal. He will be missed by all who know and have loved him -

Resting place - Chandler AZ.