Doniel Marie Rettig

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Doniel Marie Rettig, age 43, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Doniel is survived by two brothers: Ryan Rettig and Donald Rettig (Katie Vindel-Miller); four sisters: Kristin MacPherson, Cathy Rettig-Dodd, Dana Rettig and Shanna Terek; parents: Donald R. Rettig and Yvonne (Larry) Daniel; and step-mother: Patricia Crouch. She was preceded in death by her brother: Matthew Rettig.

Doniel was a Registered Nurse for more than eighteen years. She was an Army Veteran and enjoyed traveling the world.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, June 29, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMAION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre at 1:00 PM with Pastor Jay Callaway officiating. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

To view and/or sign Doniel's guestbook please visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com. 219-663-2500.