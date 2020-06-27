Doniel Marie Rettig
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Doniel Marie Rettig

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Doniel Marie Rettig, age 43, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Doniel is survived by two brothers: Ryan Rettig and Donald Rettig (Katie Vindel-Miller); four sisters: Kristin MacPherson, Cathy Rettig-Dodd, Dana Rettig and Shanna Terek; parents: Donald R. Rettig and Yvonne (Larry) Daniel; and step-mother: Patricia Crouch. She was preceded in death by her brother: Matthew Rettig.

Doniel was a Registered Nurse for more than eighteen years. She was an Army Veteran and enjoyed traveling the world.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, June 29, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMAION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre at 1:00 PM with Pastor Jay Callaway officiating. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

To view and/or sign Doniel's guestbook please visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com. 219-663-2500.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Geisen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Geisen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Geisen Funeral Home
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 663-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved