Donna DeLor (nee Daugherty)

CROWN POINT, IN - Donna DeLor (nee Daugherty) 88, of Crown Point, passed away on January 28, 2020. She was born in Gary on December 4, 1931. Daughter of Leslie and Gertrude Daugherty. Survived by husband of 66 years, Donald DeLor; five children: Greg (Pam) DeLor, Dan (Tammy) DeLor, David DeLor, Rick DeLor, Nancy (Randy) Ochsner; four grandchildren: Dirk (Lisa) DeLor, Joshua White, Blake Stevens, Amanda (Michael) Mortimore; two great-grandchildren: Delphine DeLor and Adelyn "Addy" Mortimore; sisters: Phyllis "Cork" (Cy) Muraida, Laraine "Cook" (John "Butch") Galka; numerous nephews and nieces; long time friends, Olga Cunningham and Beth DeLaughter.

A loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Donna will always be remembered for the Sunday family dinners and especially her pies. She was an active member of St. Mathias Church.

A memorial service will be held February 22, 2020 10:00-12:00 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com