Donna F. Heller

Guest Book
  - Karen Morton
    - Karen Morton
  • "I'm so sad to hear that Donna passed today. I'm aware she..."
Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel United Church of Christ
2201 Azalea Dr.
Highland, IN
Obituary
Donna F. Heller

MUNSTER, IN - Donna F. Heller, age 58, of Munster passed away on October 15, 2019. She is survived by her parents: Donald and Nelda Heller; and several cousins. Donna was an animal lover; especially cats. She was a member of the Immanuel United Church of Christ in Highland and a former employee of Traveler's Insurance.

Visitation with the family will be on Saturday October 19, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 2201 Azalea Dr., Highland, IN 46322. A service will follow with Pastor Merlyn Lawrence officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Immanuel United Church of Christ Women's Guild or to Humane Indiana. Please visit www.burnskish.com.


Published in The Times on Oct. 18, 2019
