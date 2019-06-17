Donna Jean Berkshire

VALPARAISO, IN - Donna Jean Berkshire, 77 of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. She was born December 6, 1941 in Kouts to Carl and Margaret (Rosenbaum) Schnekenburger and was a 1959 graduate of Kouts High School. On February 14, 1960 she married the love of her life, Jack I. Berkshire and they started their journey together that would last 53 years. Donna and Jack eventually made their home in Valparaiso and Donna stayed home with their children when they were younger while Jack was busy flying for United Airlines. She eventually got tired of sitting at home as the kids got older, so she applied for a job as a bank teller for Northern Indiana Bank and thus began a part-time career that she loved for close to 20 years. She also worked at the mini bank inside Costas, where she always had a friendly smile for all and would boast often of her spotless track record of balancing her drawer to the penny. She also spent many years at the Centier banks in several different locations. Eventually, she retired as her grandkids came along. She and Jack bought a place in Fort Myers and would go there as often as they could and spent many happy times with friends they met there.

Donna's greatest joy in life came from her family and it was evident in her love and generosity for them. When she became a grandma, there was never a happier woman in the world, and she would be their biggest fans until her last days. The countless softball games, track meets and school events she attended made her as well known in the little town of Demotte as she was in Valpo. She was a beauty inside and out with blue eyes that sparkled with kindness. The life lessons she taught us will be treasured always.

Survivors include daughters, Jeanne Berkshire of Valparaiso and Jill Henning of Demotte; son, Sam Berkshire of Valparaiso; grandchildren, Nicole (Matt) Myers and Quinten Henning of Demotte, Natalie (Brandon) Crowe of Avon and Gabrielle (Rick) Rivas of Islamorada, FL; great grandsons, Abrahm and Reid Myers and Rhett Rivas; sister, Sandra Good of Valparaiso; and several nieces and nephews, She was preceded in death by her husband Jack; parents; brother, Charles; daughter, Julie Ann; and son, Timothy Scot.

A memorial service honoring Donna's life will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, June 18 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.