Donna Jean Bernhardt

COLUMBUS, GA - Donna Jean Bernhardt passed Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Columbus, GA. Funeral service will be Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Dr. Walter Taylor, officiating. Interment will follow in the Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, April 8, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.

Mrs. Bernhardt was born June 6, 1976 in Hammond, IN to Carolyn Grenneau. She was a manager at Burger King in Valparaiso, IN and also worked at Walmart-Mart in Hopkinsville, KY.

Survivors include her husband, Charles Bernhardt; mother, Carolyn Grenneau; brother, David Grenneau; three children, Tiffany Thompson (William), Daniel Frazier (Jessica), and Charles Matthew Bernhardt; two grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.