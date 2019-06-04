Donna Jean Strong

KOUTS, IN - Donna Jean Strong, 82 of Kouts, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019. She was born on March 30, 1937 in Valparaiso and was the daughter of Willard Sutter and Lillian (Martin) Sutter Steinhilber. Donna was a huge Cubs fan and enjoyed flowers, gardening, and sharing gifts of her crochet work. She was a loving mother to all three of her children and took great care of her son, Kerry.

Donna is survived by her children: Susan (Gary) Scroggins, Lynda Strong and Kerry Strong; grandchildren: Kristopher Stokke, Melissa (Steve) Stokke Larson, Angela (Marc) Evans, and Justin and Matthew Straka; 12 great grandchildren; and siblings: Lola Schroeder, Marge Tomerlin, and Bill (Chris) Sutter. She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Michelle; and sister, Myrna Noel.

Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 PM at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts with a Memorial Service beginning at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Life Care of the Willows or VNA Hospice of NWI.