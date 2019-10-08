Donna Joan Norton

CHESTERTON, IN - Donna Joann Norton, age 88 of Chesterton, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was born on January 29, 1931 in Roseland, IL to William and Cora (Van Dam) O'Hryn. Donna is survived by her children, Shannon Lee Norton, Dawn Bernhardt, Kim Benton, Michael Norton and Erin (Robert) Norton-Smith; grandchildren, Brenton R. (Elizabeth) Bernhardt, Chase G. (Stacey) Bernhardt, Colby C. Benton and Hemingway O. Benton. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Norton, daughter, Maureen A. Norton and son-in-law, Paul Bernhardt. Donna grew up in South Holland, IL. She loved to travel and enjoyed working, having owned her own corporate gifting business in Muncie, IN. Donna enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was a resident of Chesterton for the last 15 years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed. Private burial to take place at a later date. Arrangements were handled by EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME. To leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.ee-fh.com.