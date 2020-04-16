Donna Joy Paarlberg

VALPARAISO, IN -

Donna Joy Paarlberg, age 82, of Valparaiso, passed onto her eternal home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Due to the COVID Pandemic, CDC guidelines and health of our community, arrangements for Private Services with immediate family only, have been entrusted to MOELLER FUNERAL HOME in Valparaiso, IN. Donna will be laid to rest at Angelcrest Cemetery in Valparaiso on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

Donna was born in South Holland, IL on June 19, 1937 to Reinder and Myra (Ravesloot) VanderWall. Donna graduated from Thornton High School in 1955. Donna was a homemaker and along with her sister-in-law, Judy, kept the books for Paarlberg Brothers Farm of LaCrosse, IN.

Donna married the love of her life, Conrad James Paarlberg, on her golden birthday, June 19, 1956. Donna is survived by her husband of 63 years, Conrad James Paarlberg; brother: Dean (Beverly) VanderWall; children: Marianne (Scott) Rice, Susan (Mark) Stull, and James (Amy) Paarlberg; 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren with several more on the way. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Reinder and Myra VanderWall, and grandson, Michael Scott Rice.

Donna's greatest joys were her faith, family and friends. Donna was very loving, generous, kind, and compassionate. Donna could always find a kind word to say about everyone. Donna had a grateful heart and was always thankful to all who helped her. Donna and Con enjoyed their family, lake life, camping, wintering in Florida and fellowshipping with their cousins, South Holland and Florida friends.

Thank you to all family and friends who have loved, supported and prayed for Donna in this season of life. You are all loved and appreciated. A special thank you to the staff at Pines Village and Dunes Hospice for your tender, loving care. Thank you to Sharon Malama, you are a blessing to our family.

In lieu of flowers and in memory of Donna Joy, Conrad and Donna desire to support their grandson, Dylan Paarlberg, and his wife, Liz, by graciously donating memorial funds in support of their journey to expand their family through a loving adoption. Memorial donations may be directed to the "Joy Memorial Fund" in care of James Paarlberg at 4701 E. 300 N., Rolling Prairie, IN 46371.