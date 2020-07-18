1/
Donna Kay (Haskell) Puckett
1952 - 2020
Donna Kay Puckett (nee Haskell)

HOBART, IN - Donna Kay (nee Haskell) Puckett, age 67, of Hobart, passed away July 16, 2020. She was born on December 22, 1952. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Donna was preceded in death by her parents-Donald and Helen (nee Delpozo); father-in-law James Puckett; sister-in-law Linda Hicks.

Donna is survived by her husband of 48 years Robert L. "Bubba" Puckett; sisters Kathy (Rob) Gerlach, Renee (Randy) Wilson; brother Jay Haskell; mother-in-law Gunda Puckett; brother in-law-Charles (Monita) Puckett; sister-in-law Rose Ann (Bud) Osborne; nieces Shelle (Ray) Clark, Danie (Billy) Stewart, Rikki (John) Guthrie, Becky (Dan) Rosenbaum, Amy (Mike) Stalbaum, Josie (Chris) Chambers, Kathy (Kurt) Negele, Jaime (Jon) Burchuk; nephews Joe (April) Hicks, Phil Gerlack, Vince (Sonjo) Puckett;

Visitation for Donna will be Monday, July 20, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street Hobart. Cremation to follow. Due to Covid-19, masks are encouraged. Please make arrangements to bring your own mask. www.burnsfuneral.com.




Published in The Times on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-1117
Memories & Condolences
July 17, 2020
Donna you will be missed by all who knew you. Thank you for always giving a smile and your great sense of humor. I know Robert and the Puckett family will forever miss you and so will we, Cousin Mary & Doss. May you rest in Eternal Peace
Doss and Mary L. Hall
Family
