Donna L. O'Brien

CROWN POINT, IN - Donna L. O'Brien, age 67, of Crown Point, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 surrounded by family. Donna was born and raised in Michigan where she met her late husband, William J. O'Brien. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Her life was centered around her children. She will be remembered for her strength, kind heart, positive attitude, and her chocolate chip cookies and peanut butter balls. Donna is survived by her three children: Kimberly (Jonathan) Regashus of Brownsburg, IN, William (Christa) O'Brien of Fairfax, VA, and Kelly (Michael) Rimler of Cincinnati, OH; nine grandchildren: Jack, Luke, and Samuel Regashus, William, Alexander, Olivia, and Emma O'Brien, and Madeline and Cameron Rimler; sister, Beverly Kulesa; and brother, Gary Kulesa.

Donna worked for many years in accounting for Bank One, Profile Systems Inc., and In-Pact Inc. She volunteered for the Welcome Wagon Club and two Girl Scout troops. Donna was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown Point and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, a Eucharistic minister, and volunteered in the food pantry. She enjoyed playing bridge and canasta, gardening, quilting, and reading. Special thanks to her "WOW" friends for their support.

Visitation to celebrate Donna's life will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Rosary will be recited at 2:15 PM by the Altar and Rosary Society.

Funeral Prayers will be said on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 9:15 AM at the Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN 46307 at 10:00 AM with Fr. Pat Kalich officiating. Inurnment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Donna's name to the or St. Mary Catholic Church.

