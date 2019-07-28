Donna Lee Neal

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL - Donna Lee Neal, age 78, passed away at her daughter's home in New Port Richey, FL on July 14, 2019. Donna was born on February 17, 1941, in Hammond, IN to parents Henry Stavitzke and Shirley Higgins.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Charles Thomas Neal and her granddaughter Michelle Haller.

Mom spent her life as a dedicated wife and mother. She started many businesses with her husband, owning multiple service stations over the years in both Highland and Hobart IN as well as in Palm Beach County, FL. She was all about her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She also enjoyed travel, reading, and visiting with friends.

She is survived by her three children: Charles (Aurea) Neal of Phoenix Arizona; Craig Thomas Neal of Palm City, FL and Christy (Dean) Kindler, of New Port Richey, FL. She is also survived by six grandchildren; Charles and Alex Neal of Phoenix, AZ; Alex Neal of Palm City, FL; and Sabrina Greene of Camby, IN and Matthew Kindler of New Port Richey, FL. She also has eight great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind two sisters: Diane (Matt) Lubarski of Lowell, IN and Deborah Lawton of Crown Point, IN.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Bethany Chapel, 545 N. Nichols Street, Lowell IN 46356 on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her honor to Gulfside Hospice at [email protected]