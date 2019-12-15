Donna Louise Saberniak

HAMMOND, IN - Donna Louise Saberniak (nee Seroczynski), age 74, of Hammond, IN passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, December 13, 2019 in Munster, IN. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Kenneth C. Saberniak; her sons: Matthew J. (Valeria), and Andrew P. (Megan) Saberniak; her grandchildren: Anthony, Isabella, Nicholas and Lucas; her siblings: Tom (Peggy), Phil (Maureen), John (Marty), Ruth Miles, and Jim (Nancy) Seroczynski; sister-in-law, Marilyn (Dave) Zendzian; brother-in-law, Richard Baltrus; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents: Justin F. and Gwendolyn L. (Brown) Seroczynski; brother-in-law, Bob Miles; and sister-in-law, Joann Baltrus.

Donna was born on October 11, 1945, grew up in Hammond and graduated from Bishop Noll Institute. She married Ken on September 11, 1971 at St. Joseph Church. She worked as an administrative assistant at Guaranteed Reserve, Standard Oil, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, National Committee to Prevent Child Abuse and Freddie Mac. Donna had a lively spirit and a passion for life. She enjoyed watching the Bears and Notre Dame football. She loved traveling, camping, reading, gardening, animals, and spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She was loved and will be dearly missed.

Visitation with the family will be on Monday December 16, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. A funeral mass will take place on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, 5310 Hohman Ave. Hammond, IN at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations in her name can be made to Humane Indiana or the Hospice of the Calumet Area. Please visit www.burnskish.com.