Donna M. (Ashby) Hebert
Donna M. Hebert (nee Ashby)

HEBRON, IN - Donna M. Hebert (nee Ashby), age 69, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020.

Donna is survived by her husband, Fred Hebert; children: Lea Anne, Leslie, Joseph and David; grandchildren: Eric, Dale, Jeffery, Emma, Gwendolyn and Anthony; and great-grandchildren: Audrey, Vanessa, James and Delilah.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents: Lea Roy Ashby and Luella Peterson.

Donna attended St. Peter & Paul Elementary and Andrean High School. She went on to study art at Cardinal Stritch College. Donna was a dental assistant, but spent the last seven years of her employment with the Visiting Nurses Association. She served on the board of Lake County Right to Life as President for three consecutive years and won the Dr. Kelly Founder's Award on February 29, 1992.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM directly at St. Helen Catholic Church, 302 N. Madison St., Hebron, IN 46341 with Fr. Frank Torres officiating.

Please note that due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitors will be limited, social distancing at 6-feet and face masks are required.

Visit Donna's online guestbook at http://www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.




Published in The Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Helen Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Geisen Funeral Homes - Hebron
624 N. Main St.
Hebron, IN 46341
(219) 996-2821
