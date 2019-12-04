Donna M. Janesko

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Donna M. Janesko age 96 of Merrillville passed away on Sunday December 1, 2019.

She is survived by her children Catherine (Rich) Koby and Patricia Olen, grandchildren; Susan (Mourad) Nafti, Angela Sahm, Dr. Peter (Tessa) Caccavallo, Dion Olen, and Troy (Lynn) Olen, great-grandchildren; Kyleigh (James) Knotts, Jacob Caccavallo, Piper Caccavallo, Sofia Nafti, Parker Olen, and numerous nieces and nephews.Donna was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Mary Yursi, husband Alphonse, and her siblings.

Funeral services will be held on Friday December 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. James Catholic Church located at 9640 Kennedy Ave., Highland with Fr. Brian Chadwick celebrating. Burial will follow at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond. Friends may meet with the family on Thursday December 5, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith. Prayer service at 5:00 PM.

Donna was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Highland. She was a great homemaker and loved playing Bunco. Donna was a wonderful lady and all who knew her, loved her.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. James Catholic Church in Highland. For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.