Donna M. Redar

11/3/1941-12/25/2007 Merry Christmas Donna, It's been 12 long years since God took you to be one of His Angels. So, it's with heavy hearts that we wish you a Merry Christmas today. We miss and love you very much.

Your Loving Husband, Tom; Children: Kris (Jeff) and Jeff (Karen); Grandson, Matt; & Granddogs, Grady and Sugar