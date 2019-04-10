Donna M. Stirling

HIGHLAND, IN - Donna M. Stirling, age 88, of Highland, passed away at home on April 6, 2019 and began her first day in Paradise, reuniting with her beloved husband, James D. Stirling.

Donna is survived by her three children, Kurt (Kathy) Stirling, Tina (John) Garcia, and Cary (LuAnn) Stirling; her eight grandchildren, Jim Stirling, Kelly (Jose) Lagunas, Geneva, Zachary, Grant, and Meredith Garcia, April (Kevin) Boyd, and Aimee (Tim) Dupin; her eight great grandchildren, Daman, Tony, Aliyah, Isabella, Jordan, Brady, Brooklyn, and Jensen; her sister, Karen Barreiro; her niece and nephew, Tracy (Nick) Ronsen and Scott (Nicole) Barreiro; and her great nieces and nephew, Josie, Elise, and Wesley.

Preceded in death by her mother, Mattie Fleener and her grandparents Frank and Nellie Van Gorp.

Donna graduated from Hammond Technical ("Tech") High School in 1949. Shortly after graduation, Donna not only worked as a secretary at Hammond Tech in the attendance and athletic department, but Donna also married the love of her life, Jim, on July 15, 1950. In 1960, Donna became a member of the First Church of Christ in Highland with her husband Jim. Donna faithfully served her church family in many capacities, most notably as a junior church and youth group leader, Vacation Bible School teacher, and Loyal Worker's member. Donna had a passion for directing and organizing adult and youth holiday programs at her church. Additionally, Donna worked as an assistant preschool teacher at the First Church of Christ for numerous years. Donna loved her family very much and brought everyone together with her cooking and baking. Donna enjoyed having her family over for holidays, dinner and brunch after church, having her sons over for lunch, and making snacks for all of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and their friends when they came over to swim, which has been a summer tradition at the Stirling household for over 50 years.

Donna supported all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren by attending their sporting events, school activities and programs, birthdays, graduations, and weddings with Jim.

Donna was also sure to bring baked goods as a congratulatory token for momentous occasions and birthdays, most memorably, banana bread, blueberry muffins, marble squares, chocolate chip cookies, and chocolate cake.

Donna also loved swimming, fishing with Jim and her children, reading, and writing. Donna, nicknamed "Do," by her husband Jim, was a devout Christian, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Donna put others first and was a pillar in her family and her church community. Donna and Jim always had an open door for family gatherings whether it be the holidays, special occasions, summer vacation and swimming, or just dropping in for conversation and cookies. Many memories were made at the Stirling household and Donna will be dearly missed by all. However, there is comfort in knowing that she is reunited with Jim, Mattie, and Nellie.

Visitation is at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM. The Funeral Service is at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:30 AM. 9039 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322 (219) 923-7800.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Church of Christ in Highland or Hospice of the Calumet Area. www.kuiperfh.com