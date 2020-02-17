Donna Mae (Nordhagen) Singer

Donna Mae (Nordhagen) Singer, 92, is now line dancing with the angels. She died Sunday, February 16, 2020 and was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Beatrice Nordhagen and husband, James J. Singer.

She enjoyed her years of employment as a meat wrapper and then her years of dedicated line dancing. She leaves great memories to all those who knew her.

She leaves behind her daughter, Jennifer (Dennis) Benskin; granddaughter, Cate (Seth) Mendenhall; and great grandkids: Esther, Iris and Scarlett all of Alaska. Her brother, Earl Nordhagen, was as she said, "the best brother ever." She has special nieces, Judie Fisher and Kim (Pat) Livovich of Valparaiso. She touched their lives and involved herself as surrogate grandma to their families. Tony Hart was her #1 supporter.

A visitation will be held Tuesday from 12 noon - 2:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m. and burial to follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Porter County Animal Shelter.