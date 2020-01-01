Donna Mae Wellsand

VALPARAISO, IN - Donna Mae Wellsand, 86 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was born April 4, 1933 to Walter and Jennie (Ebner) Wilson and graduated from Morgan Township High School. Donna had been a member of Morgan Bible Church and made her career in the cafeteria at Morgan Township School for many years. She enjoyed time with friends and family and the domino and bunco games that would ensue. Her most treasured moments were when she was watching her grandkids and other little ones.

On September 19, 1953 she married Paul Wellsand who preceded her in death in 1991. Survivors include their children: Cindy (Wayne) Herlitz, Ed (Lynn) Wellsand and Terry Wellsand; her sister, Walda Annen; sisters-in-law: Elaine Wilson and Sharon Wilson; grandchildren: Mike, Tami, Matt, Jennie, Ben, Nikki and Isaac and 19 great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her siblings: Raymond, Dorothy, Jack and Lee, and brothers-in-law, William and Richard.

A private committal ceremony will be held Friday at Adams Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Morgan Township Volunteer Fire Department.