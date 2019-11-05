Donna Mae (Bragiel) Writt

Service Information
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8941 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN
46322
(219)-838-0800
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8941 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN 46322
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
3025 Highway Ave
Highland, IN
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
3025 Highway Ave
Highland, IN
Obituary
Donna Mae Writt (nee Bragiel)

HIGHLAND, IN - Donna Mae Writt (nee Bragiel) 78, of Highland, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. She is survived by her three devoted children, Greg (Bridget) Writt, Carla (Lou) Covelli, and Gary (Kris) Writt; seven grandchildren, Margaret, Colleen, and Shannon Writt; Louie, Page, and Cole Covelli, and Anna Writt; one sister, Linda (Thomas) Murray; nieces and nephews, Steve, Laura, Lisa, Jim, Jeff, Janice, and Kelly, and her in-laws Richard (Mary) Writt. Donna was preceded in death by her loving husband, Wayne, and her in-laws, Jim & Mickey Writt.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway Ave, Highland, IN 46322. Father Gregory Bim-Merle, officiating. The family will be greeting friends at 10:00 AM, prior to Mass.

Donna was a longstanding member of Our Lady of Grace Church in Highland, Indiana, and part of the BP Annuitants Club.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling 219-838-0800 or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com.


Published in The Times on Nov. 5, 2019
