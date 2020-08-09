Donna Marie Kmetz

Donna Marie Kmetz, age 70 passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020, surrounded by comfort and love. She was born in Gary, Indiana on July 12, 1950 to Helen (Stryczek) and Frank Kmetz, both preceeded her in death. She had lived in Fountain City, WI, Lakes of the Four Seasons in Crown Point, IN, Lansing, IL, Griffith, IN, and Gary, IN. Donna graduated from Andrean High School in 1968, attended Ball State University and received her B.S. degree from St. Joseph Calumet College and her Master's degree in Education with an endorsement in Reading from Valparaiso University. She also received an associate degree in paralegal studies from Suburban College. Donna was a teacher at St. Thomas Moore in Munster, IN, Eggers Middle School and Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in Hammond, IN. She was the Co-Membership Director for the Lake County Retired Teacher Association, a member of the Indiana Retired Teacher Association, a 2-term President and Membership Director of the Lake Shore Ski Club, was on the Chicago Board for Prevent Child Abuse and was a member of the North Central Accreditation Team.

She is survived by her sister and best friend, Dr. Victoria Lund and Abby, her fur baby, both staying by her side throughout her journey. Donna's remarkable friends, Teri and Bob Feddersen, who she dearly loved were more like family than friends.

No public service will be held. If desired, donations can be made on behalf of Donna's love for animals to the Humane Society. Talbot Family Funeral Homes of Cochrane-Fountain City assisted the family.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com