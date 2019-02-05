Donna Nemeth

VALPARAISO, IN

Donna Nemeth, 81, a resident of Valparaiso, IN for 47 years, passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019 in Plover, WI, under hospice care. She was born August 18, 1937 in Gary, IN, to Wallace and Bess Hickman. Donna graduated from Merrillville High School. On January 20, 1956 in Merrillville, IN, Donna married her high school sweetheart, Larry Nemeth.

For 20 years, she was a nurse's assistant at Porter Memorial Hospital. Donna loved to cook and entertain for her family and friends. She adored spending time with her grandchildren and in later years she enjoyed playing Canasta with longtime friends. She was known for her beautiful flower garden.

Donna is survived by her children: Kenda Nemeth, Tracy Chizever, and Wallace (Jill) Nemeth; her grandchildren: Nicole, Garrett, Eli, Kevin, Micah, Haley, and Hope; her great-grandson, David; she is further survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Larry and a son, Marc Nemeth.

At per Donna's request, there will be no service. In memory of Donna, please make a donation to your local hospice. HERMAN-TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME of Wisconsin Rapids, WI is honored to be serving the Nemeth Family.