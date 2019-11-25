Donna Pavel

Donna Pavel was born in Dumbany, Greece on July 22, 1924. She came at age 12 to the U.S. with her mother to join her father and brother, who were already here. She worked at U.S. Steel during WW II, attended beauty school, and owned and operated a beauty shop before marrying. She then worked for the Lake County Assessor for 20 years.

Her greatest joy was her family. She raised four children: Christine Frazer (Eric), Carole Szentesy (David), Cathy Strange, and George Pavel. To her three grandchildren, Thomas Wilkins, Carly Brandenburg (Stephen), and Christina Pappadia (Alexander), she was known as "Baba Donna." Her great-grandchildren are Fiona and Felicity Brandenburg. She is also loved and remembered by her nephews, Nick and Peter (Pat) Vasil, her great niece Patsy (William) Schell, and Patsy's children, Patricia and Addison Schell. She was beloved by her God children: Lisa (Kevin) Lakomiak and Debbie Grant-Magrath.

She is preceded in death by many loved ones and dear friends, including her parents Sophie and Peter Vasil, her beloved namesake grandmother, Donna, her big brother, Nicholas (Mary) Vasil, sisters, Cecelia and Christine, and beloved cousins Sophie Proff and Florence Abbate.

There will be a time of sharing on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area www.hospicecalumet.org.

