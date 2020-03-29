Donna Rae Kokot (nee Hicks)

LOWELL, IN - Donna Rae Kokot (nee Hicks), 75 of Lowell, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She is survived by daughters Rhonda Kokot (Ryan Karvola) and Dawn Mullaney (Kevin) and son Robert Kokot (Sheri); six grandchildren: Megan, Colin and Brenna Mullaney, and Zoe, Sydney and Betsy Kokot; sister, Patricia Rivera (Joe) of Lowell and brother Jim Hicks of Cedar Lake; and Belgian exchange student son Herve Poncin (Claudine). She was preceded in death by her husband Ron and son Michael Daniel Kokot, and brother Fred Hicks.

Donna was born in East Chicago, IN on December 31, 1944 to Fred "Bob" and Mary Hicks, who both preceded her in death. Before staying home to raise her family, Donna worked at Lakeshore National Bank in Chicago and in the payroll department at Youngstown Steel. She later returned to the workforce and loved her jobs conducting surveys for various government agencies including the U.S. Census Bureau.

Loved by many for her kindness, warm smile and genuine care for her friends, family and even total strangers, Donna survived many challenges during her life and always kept an optimistic, positive outlook. Her favorite activities included feeding and watching the birds, gardening, checking out new restaurants, playing poker, volunteering her time with her church, traveling, painting and listening to music 24 hours a day. Most of all, Donna loved to have fun and enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandkids and friends.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be scheduled at a later date. Friends and family will be notified about memorial plans and a celebration of Donna's life once social gathering restrictions are lifted.

Donations may be made in Donna's memory to Lourdes Friary, P.O. Box 627, Cedar Lake, IN 46303. www.burdanfuneralhome.com