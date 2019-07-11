Donna Sue Bewley

HAMMOND, IN - Donna Sue Bewley, age 59, of Hammond, entered into eternal life suddenly on July 4, 2019 in Sarasota, FL.

Donna was a lifetime resident of the region, born and raised in Hammond. She recently retired from School City of Hammond after over 30 years as a Physical Education Teacher. Donna was proud to be a second-generation teacher at Irving School. Her students affectionately knew her as Ms. B. Donna's kindness was evident to everyone who knew her; family, colleagues and friends (human and furry). Her love of dogs was very special and she drove all the way to Iowa to rescue her beloved Daisy Mae.

Donna enjoyed spending time at Lido Beach in Florida. She was a loving sister, aunt, great aunt and friend. A memorial to celebrate her life will be held in September, further details to be posted at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOMES website www.bockenfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers memorials to an animal related would be appreciated.

She is survived by two brothers: George (Linda) Bewley of Ft. Wayne, IN and Thomas (Nancy) Bewley of Houston, TX; nieces and nephew: Jodi (Ryan) Drake, Kevin (Brittany) Bewley and Laura (Luke) Vachon; great niece and nephews: Garrett, Andrew, Owen Drake and Ava and Asher Bewley; numerous cousins and good friends. Donna is preceded in death by her parents, George (Beatrice) Bewley and sisters: Salli Haack and Wendy Bewley. For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600 or visit us at www.bockenfunerals.com.