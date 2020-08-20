Donna M. Turner (nee Batterson)

VALPRAISO, IN - Donna Turner (nee Batterson), age 88, passed away on August 15, 2020 in Holland, MI. She was born on December 10, 1931 in Quincey, IL. She is a long-time resident of Valparaiso since 1949.

Donna was the secretary of St. Paul Catholic Church for 20 years. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, St. Paul Money Counter, Porter Hospital Guild for 60 years, avid Bridge player, member of Delta Theta Tau Sorority, attended Valparaiso University.

She is survived by two daughters, Marilou Corsbie; Nancy (Barry) Corsbie; grandsons, Brent (Emily), David (Lara), Lucas (Lindsey), Nathan (Alissa), Joseph (Jenny); great-grandchildren, Ella Marie, Luke, Merrick, Olive, Sierra; sister-in-law, Betty Turner; best friend, Lorrie Woycik.

Preceded in death by Husband, David D. Turner, parents, son-in-law Gary Corsbie.

Memorial Mass on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd, Valparaiso, IN. Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church and VNA Hospice.

Entombment of cremains. Graceland Cemetery.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, (219) 462-3125.