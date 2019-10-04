Donnabelle Summers (nee Thompson)

CROWN POINT, IN - Donnabelle Summers (nee Thompson), age 88, of Crown Point, IN passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019.

Donna is survived by her daughters: Lisa C.S. (James) Martin of Indianapolis, Barbara L. (Tom) Balicki of Crown Point, and Gloria A. (Eli III) Kvachkoff of Crown Point; six grandchildren: Joseph, Andrew (Rachel), Emily, Eli IV, Courtney and Abby; and one great-grandson, Owen.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Dale L. Summers; daughter: Jane E. Summers; grandson, Sam Balicki; four brothers; and five sisters.

Donna was born to the late William and Ethel Thompson at Bass Lake, IN in 1931. She was the youngest of ten children. After she graduated from Knox High School in 1949, she went to work for the telephone company, where she worked for 32 years. Donna worked for Indiana Bell, Illinois Bell, Pacific Bell, GTE and Verizon.

After transferring to San Diego, CA, she met her husband, Dale, a Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton. He was the love of her life until his death in 1999. Donna accepted the Lord as her Savior at an early age and was baptized in the Tippecanoe River. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Crown Point.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Funeral Home at 10:00 AM, with Pastor David Maddack officiating. Interment to follow at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to First Christian Church of Crown Point or Lake County Animal Shelter, in Donna's memory.

