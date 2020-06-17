Donnie Matthew Howard

HAMMOND, IN - Donnie Matthew Howard, age 45 of Hammond, IN born on August 2, 1974 was called Home to be with the Lord on June 14, 2020.

A loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend to many. Donnie Howard was a very outgoing outdoorsman with the best sense of humor. He cared for everyone and everything and would give his all for people. He lived his life trying all new things and helping others.

He is survived by five children: Ashley Donielle Harris, Alaina Leanne Howard, Donnie Matthew Howard Jr., Donielle Mercedes Ruth Howard and Leigha Danielynn Howard; four brothers: James Howard, Michael Howard, Joseph Moore and Chester Howard; four sisters: Diana Flores, Lisa Howard, Tammy Chasteen and Salina Howard.

He is preceded in death by his father, James Willis Howard, daughter, Sammantha Nicolle Paige Howard and a sister, Angel Lynette Mullins.

Services will take place Friday, June 19, 2020 at BURNS KISH FUNERAL HOME located at 5840 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. followed with a luncheon at Awesome Acres located at 5515 W. 41st Ave., Gary, IN. Donnie will be missed by all who knew and loved him. www.burnskish.com