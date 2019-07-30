Donovan Zastrow

STEGER, IL - Donovan Zastrow, 45, of Steger, IL, passed away July 26, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Services will be Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown, WI.

Visitation will be Thursday August 1, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at PEDERSON FUNERAL HOME in Watertown and Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. at ST. MARKS. Full obituary at www.pn-fh.com. A memorial is also scheduled for August 18, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crete, IL.