Dorcas Luecke

VALPARAISO, IN - Dorcas Luecke, 87, of Valparaiso passed away on March 5, 2019 in Valparaiso. She was born on May 12, 1931 in New Orleans (Algiers), LA to William and Adella (Maas) Borcherding.

She is survived by her husband, Edgar, of Valparaiso and her sons, William (Sandra Hyland) Luecke of Falls Church, VA and Mark (Julie Butter?eld) Luecke of Seattle, WA.

She graduated from Valparaiso University with a degree in Home Economics in 1951. Upon graduation she took a position as Assistant Manager of the Valparaiso University food services. She left this job after marrying Edgar on June 24, 1961, became a homemaker, and raised her two sons. She was the Assistant to the Director of the Valparaiso University Museum of Art until 1995. For over 25 years she was the volunteer archivist at Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she had been a member since 1951.

Dorcas was an avid hobbyist, crafter, and collector. Inspired by her ?rst name, she spent many happy hours sewing, quilting, and making dolls. She was never happier than when she was able to make something from nothing. Quilting was her passion; a wedding gift for her many nieces and nephews was always a hand-stitched quilt. For many years, she and a group of dedicated ladies made quilts for Lutheran World Relief Quilt & Kit Ministry, which recognized her faithful service in 2015.

Visitation will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 Monticello Park Dr. in Valparaiso on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the funeral at 1:00 PM. Her ashes will be interred in the Immanuel Memorial Garden.

Donations in her memory may be made to Immanuel Lutheran, Valparaiso University, or Lutheran World Relief. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.