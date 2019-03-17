Doreen V. Ratic

PHOENIX, AZ/FORMERLY OF CROWN POINT - Doreen V. Ratic age 94, of Phoenix, AZ passed away March 7, 2019.

Survived by her loving children: Cheryl Hall, Linda (Bill) Vollrath, Milan (Betty) Ratic and Nadine Ratic; seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren; brother Leslie Barker and sisters: Aieleen Barber and Gwen Pitt. She is preceded in death by her husband Gojko.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church, Merrillville, with Rev. Aleksandar Novakovic officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Friends are invited to visit with Doreen's family on Monday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave). Pomen prayer service Monday evening at 6:30 p.m.